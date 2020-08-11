This September, the Sustain3will announce the winners of its writing contest. Some $2,500 in prize money will be awarded to talented local writers. The contest “What Comes Next?” was designed to encourage creative and innovative thinking about what might otherwise be a foreboding future. We were curious to see what tools Vermonters would employ to turn the tables around from a threatening to a promising future.
Recognizing that Vermonters will one way or another — through thoughtful innovation or through careless indifference — shape the future of this state, SMC put out the call for writers to describe their grounds for hope by creatively imagining a future central Vermont.
Vermonters arguably have a strong narrative of independence and interdependence and of being resourceful and thankful for having enough. Today, that story is being tested. The threat of a rapidly changing climate, and the presence of a highly contagious and deadly virus have revealed long-standing social inequities. They cumulatively conspire to threaten economic stability. We seem to be collectively stunned, not knowing how to respond to information that so deeply counters our world view. Suddenly we are challenged to define a new way of thinking about our personal welfare and the common good. Without new and positive visions of the future, we will likely not shake loose our stupor.
Rethinking and rebuilding our relationships with each other, our ecosystems and our economy is not only possible but necessary. Through the creativity and innovation of those who live here, we hope to build a better future for Vermonters and inspire others to create their better future.
The winning entries offer a vision of innovations and responses that might emerge between now and 2047. These creative solutions are plausible and can serve as inspiration to people here in central Vermont and beyond. Many of the 19 entries moved the visions now bubbling up in Montpelier into an imagined reality. Rickey Gard Diamond, one of the project’s jurors, reviewed the youth fiction entries. She writes: “This piece provides a gorgeous vision of how sustainable and progressive Montpelier and Vermont in the future could be. I was impressed by the big and quite detailed thoughts of all these young minds, hopeful for what I heard of public banking, awareness of climate problems, and original and potential solutions, all referred to women in leadership.”
By and large, writers envisioned the best outcomes from their future imaginary struggles with climate and virus. What is noteworthy and persistent in these stories is the strength and flexibility of the social fabric of a population is key to its survival. Bill McKibben, one of our wise What Comes Next? advisers puts it this way: “When survival depends on an ability to handle chaos, the damage that comes from rising temperatures will ultimately be less telling than our collective capacity to respond.”
There are many good reads coming online at sustainablemontpelier.org. In early September, the Bridge and the Weekender edition of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald, will announce and publish the winning entries. Stay tuned.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author and environmental consultant. She lives in Montpelier.
