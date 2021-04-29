I don’t know about you, but the last few years have felt like we’re riding on a plane, without seat belts, while tornadoes hit us from all sides. The floor is constantly dropping out, leaving us hanging. Here in Vermont, we’ve experienced the worldwide pandemic and severe climate events, while other parts of the country have added droughts, fires, crop failures from floods and unstable weather. A few months ago, the state of Texas had to shut down because it failed to winterize its power grid.
What do these events tell us? First, the systems we depend on for our quality of life are more fragile than we thought. The bumpy ride during the past few years shows us we need to take a more critical look at the assumptions we’ve made, and the ‘normal’ we take for granted. Vermont has a good disaster plan, but it’s focused on short-term responses to floods or fire. We assume ‘normal’ will return if we can keep repairing the broken parts of our fragile systems. But are we like Sisyphus, doomed to constantly push a boulder up the mountain, only to have it roll back on us?
We need to find a new way to get our boulder onto the mountaintop. Not with some technology like a drone, it’s too big a lift for that. To stretch the metaphor even further: Maybe pushing the same rock back up the same hill in the same way isn’t the answer. Perhaps we need new ways to solve old problems.
During COVID-19, many stepped forward and addressed our emergency needs: food, temporary housing and rental assistance. So again, we focused on short-term responses, assuming our fragile systems would snap back to ‘normal.’ But what about the next emergency? What will happen next year, or in the years after that? To create the future we want, we need to look for new solutions.
In a recent Washington Post commentary by J. Peter Scoblic, “We Can’t Prevent Tomorrow’s Catastrophes Unless We Imagine Them Today,” he says strategic foresight “involves envisioning alternative futures to better sense, shape and adapt to the one that is emerging. It is a flexible way of managing uncertainty.”
Scoblic goes on: “Imagination — the ability to generate alternatives, challenge assumptions and take the perspective of others — is a key strategic resource for navigating the uncertainty of the future. As the 9/11 Commission wrote in its assessment of the government’s failure to anticipate the 2001 terrorist attacks: 'The most important failure was one of imagination.'”
In 2017, we looked ahead and posed the question: What could a sustainable Montpelier look like by 2030? From that, the Sustainable Montpelier 2030 Design Competition was born, and people were flooded with new ideas for our city. In 2020, a public visioning process called “What Comes Next?” used the power of the written word to help us imagine new lives here in 30 years. In Montpelier, we are not suffering from a failure of imagination.
So far, at SMC we have put our active imagination to work in transportation, food and community building. A new flexible ‘on-demand’ micro-transit system offers rides where, and when, people want to go. A community organization (CAN), born during the financial crisis of 2008, is reborn, reaching out to our neighbors (socially distanced, of course). The Food Security Coalition is exploring new ways to create a more local food economy.
As Scoblic said, we need to envision “alternative futures to better sense, shape and adapt to the one that is emerging.” But we can’t just react to catastrophes — we must find new ways to create a better future. SMC acts as a sustainability laboratory, where new ideas are tried out. Now, with recent events, it’s become clear we need to grow our initiatives, to reach out further into the community. What about homes for all? Could we work on expanding available housing so anyone can afford to live here?
I know, it sounds like an impossible task. Construction costs have gone through the roof while the homes for sale have been snatched up, some sight unseen. Rents have skyrocketed, a reflection of the tight market. Elders are desperate to downsize, but can’t afford to move. Some people fear change will affect our wonderful neighborhoods.
So what can we do? That’s just the first question SMC is determined to tackle in the coming months. What other ideas do you have? Remember that the public voted to determine the best 2030 Competition designs; now we’re asking you to become involved in defining new directions for the city. Step up, don’t hesitate; time is running short. Our plane is still being buffeted by uncertain winds until we meet our challenges by building more local supports. We believe Montpelier is a place where we can get this done.
Barbara Conrey is Sustainable Montpelier Coalition chairwoman and Dan Jones, executive director.
