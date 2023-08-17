On July 20 in Washington County Court, a former employee of the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier faced charges of sexual exploitation and attempted luring of a child, sending indecent material and disturbing the peace by phone, all in relation to a supervisory role the employee had with a teenage girl. It’s been reported that the incidents cited in the police report took place at the co-op on April 29-30, and the victim reported the incidents to the co-op after a sleepless night on April 30.

At the May 1 council meeting, co-op council president Eva Schectman amended the meeting agenda to add to an already planned executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss “labor relations or personnel issues involving a co-op employee, member or vendor, that has just been brought to my attention this afternoon.” Later in the meeting, when the motion to enter executive session was made, it was for “complaints or actions against a co-op employee, member or vendor.”