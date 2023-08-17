On July 20 in Washington County Court, a former employee of the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier faced charges of sexual exploitation and attempted luring of a child, sending indecent material and disturbing the peace by phone, all in relation to a supervisory role the employee had with a teenage girl. It’s been reported that the incidents cited in the police report took place at the co-op on April 29-30, and the victim reported the incidents to the co-op after a sleepless night on April 30.
At the May 1 council meeting, co-op council president Eva Schectman amended the meeting agenda to add to an already planned executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss “labor relations or personnel issues involving a co-op employee, member or vendor, that has just been brought to my attention this afternoon.” Later in the meeting, when the motion to enter executive session was made, it was for “complaints or actions against a co-op employee, member or vendor.”
Those things certainly seem as if they could be related to the criminal matter, and that the council likely knew about all of this for months before the news stories started coming, and that only since then, has there been action from the co-op and the co-op council.
Perhaps the newly learned information was something different at that meeting. Either way, the victims, as well as the member-owners of the co-op, the staff of the co-op, and the community at large, deserve an explanation.
Something else to note about the May 1 council meeting: At the May 1 meeting, a report from the co-op GM — who has since announced his resignation following the criminal matter coming to light — was on the subject of “Treatment of Staff.” This included a section on sexual harassment and discrimination.
Given the history of incidents that have also been reported, as well as other claims made by others outside this particular matter, it is interesting to note the following about what the GM told the council on the evening of May 1. In this report, submitted by the GM and reported during a meeting of the council, the language for measuring compliance with co-op policies for harassment and discrimination was changed from “There will be no substantiated claims of harassment or discrimination in prior year” to “All claims of harassment or discrimination during the prior year have been investigated and resolved per co-op policy, as evaluated by the general manager.”
Those are two very different measures, and are related to very different stages of what might happen and when. It also very clearly gives the co-op GM complete control over the outcome of harassment or discrimination claims. In presenting this portion of the report to the council, the GM stated:
“I did make an update to the interpretation about harassment claims, and I just wanted to explain that we had more issues than normal this year, and upon reflection I was thinking about it, and it just doesn’t seem reasonable to expect that we wouldn’t have any claims, that’s sort of life with working with a couple hundred people. What our responsibility to do is to train and proactively attempt to prevent these things from happening, and when they do, deal with them appropriately, per our policies. So that was the reason for updating the interpretation.”
In effect, the co-op GM unilaterally altered the compliance measure and shifted the co-op’s position on sexual harassment and discrimination from prevention/zero tolerance to “We’ll concern ourselves with whatever happens only if and when we know it’s happened.” This change to how co-op policy compliance is measured — a change made by an employee overseen by the council and not enacted by the council itself — was never questioned by anyone on the council.
In reporting the “data” measured regarding sexual harassment and discrimination claims during the prior year, the GM’s written report stated:
“There were three unrelated claims of potential sexual harassment in the past year and one of those was substantiated. Each of those cases was investigated and addressed per the co-op’s sexual harassment policy. Though investigated and resolved per co-op policy, one case is the subject of an active union grievance.”
Ultimately, for reasons related to an employee survey, this “Treatment of Staff” report was not accepted at the May 1 meeting. It was resubmitted a month later for approval at the June 5 meeting. At that time, the “data” portion of the report was changed, and not noted by the GM — either verbally or in the updated report:
“There were four claims of potential sexual harassment in the past year and two of those were substantiated (both involved the same offender). Each of those cases was investigated and addressed per the co-op’s sexual harassment policy. Though investigated and resolved per co-op policy, one case is the subject of an active grievance by the employee’s union.”
The May 1 written report almost certainly could not have included the April 29-30 incidents and the subsequent report by the victim to co-op HR. So it’s not directly about the criminal matter. And again, it’s also very possible that one council member, at least, knew about the April 29-30 incidents at the May 1 meeting.
The June 5 meeting report almost certainly did include the April 29-30 incidents and the subsequent report by the victim to co-op HR.
And in both cases, the rise in incidents of sexual harassment at the co-op over the prior year was never questioned by anyone on the co-op council. All of it raises serious concerns about whether management ever took complaints seriously. And it definitely demonstrates the council did not care.
Again, this monitoring report, claiming compliance with co-op policies, was ultimately approved unanimously by the council; the GM was not questioned by a single council member about his unilateral alterations to the interpretation of compliance with the sexual harassment policy; the GM was not questioned by one council member about the increase in sexual harassment claims; and although the GM was asked to revise the report for other reasons (related to the employee survey), the council ultimately voted to approve it without raising the harassment issue at all.
Which is all further indication of the council’s inaction and willful ignorance concerning the incidents that became the subject of the criminal complaint and which are now the focus of the co-op (and Montpelier) community.
Kristian Connolly is a member/owner of Hunger Mountain Co-op and lives in Montpelier.