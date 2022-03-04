One hundred towers are coming!
If you ask most people in Worcester, I suspect a majority want a cell tower and better telecommunications coverage. But at what expense? In my opinion, a 200-foot tower is totally excessive and would be a permanent eyesore for all future generations.
It is outrageous to think that a private company, Industrial Wireless Technologies Inc., could and would propose a 200-foot tower on one of Worcester’s beautiful, pristine ridgelines. It would be visible from many distant locations, including Hunger Mountain, Worcester Mountain and White Rocks. A 200-foot tower on Norton Road would immediately alter the scenic views for people who live on the opposite side of town on Hampshire Hill. It would alter the scenic view of the ridgeline from all the houses in the village and along Route 12. It would immediately alter the scenic views of the Worcester Range from the Ellis-Bruce Trail. The tower would be smack dab in the middle of the final vista on the trail looking at the Worcester range from Calais.
What irks me and many others is the fact that the proposed tower is more than 100-feet taller than it needs to be and the company can legally and totally disregard the town ordinance. Worcester’s 1998 town ordinance clearly states that such a tower “shall be not more than 20 feet above the average height of the tree line measured within 100 feet of the highest vertical element of the telecommunications facility.” It further states that the height should “not cause an undue visual impact on the scenic character or appearance of the area.” The proposed Industrial tower violates those requirements.
What’s more, Industrial Wireless has not even delineated the range of coverage or proposed any alternative sites or structures. In their letter of advance notice, they have the gall to state: “Industrial has designed the facility to minimize impacts on natural and scenic resources.” This could not be further from the truth. The truth is that they want a 198.8-foot tower so they can maximize its profitability and rent spots for “future carrier antennas” to other telecommunications companies.
Industrial also purports to be building this 200-foot tower to support local businesses. As a local business owner, I do not need a 200-foot cell tower. WiFi calls work just fine. In fact, in less than two years, when CV Fiber is up and running, everyone with cable service will have the ability to make WiFi calls. As a Worcester resident for 30 years, as a former planning commission chair, and former regional planning commissioner, I am totally against the industrial project as proposed. It threatens to permanently change and disfigure the rural character of our town.
If there is going to be a cell tower, it needs to be sited and sized more in keeping with our town ordinance and town plan. Is that too much to demand?
I encourage other Worcester and adjoining town residents and business owners to express their opinions publicly.
Peter Comart is Garden Mats president and lives in Worcester.
