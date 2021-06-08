In Vermont, we exist in small communities, where youth, families, schools and citizens depend on each other for our ability to grow, serve, engage and thrive. And by thrive, we mean “to grow vigorously; to flourish; to prosper in life and thought.” We benefit from educational institutions that serve all our citizens and their diversity of interests.
We have generations of creative thinkers, problem-solving communities of skilled workers, historians, artists, entrepreneurs, engineers and architects, business leaders, teachers and caregivers who are the heart and soul of our communities and who enrich Vermont in a myriad of ways.
Where have these invested and wise voices been during the rebranding and rebuilding of the Vermont State Colleges (VSC)?
What do the cuts, consolidations and restructuring of Northern Vermont University mean for higher education opportunities for young people in Vermont and the very future of Vermont itself? It means opportunities for those who don’t want specific job training will be far more limited. Programs of study that teach people how to think, learn, collaborate and create the meaningful future they envision for themselves will become less attainable in Vermont.
Across our country, colleges and universities are rethinking their futures. Students are opting out because they aren’t achieving the outcomes they have been promised.
We have the opportunity and responsibility in Vermont to utilize our land, our communities and our population to influence and create innovative educational opportunities. We have always prided ourselves on our ability and tenacity to forge our own path given our unique population and environment. We've turned post-secondary education into a pre-determined "career path" churning out one- and two-year certificates and associate degrees once well- served by our Community College, from what once had been robust institutions. We have forgotten college graduates once launched their careers from rich and deep offerings of content learning and expertise in a field which provided students, faculty and staff the opportunity to engage meaningfully through in-person relationships, variety and exposure to new and different people and ideas, and challenges to thinking that expand one's experience and pushes the envelope of understanding.
Now, the push is to “right size” our colleges with fully-19-degree programs offered 100% online.
In Vermont, specifically in the areas of Johnson and Lyndonville, education means more to us than streamlining costs to attain it. We have a unique advantage by our very geography to educate our students in reality. Farming, hiking trails, sugar woods, ponds and lakes, community hospitals, small markets, corporations and nonprofit businesses, environmental pursuits, primary and secondary schools, and a variety of other real-life environments are incorporated into our learning. Engagement in the community, building teams, and relationships that foster solutions-based opportunities are necessary for every job and every career.
Success in life isn’t just about learning content delivered online; it’s about getting along, understanding people, and developing your unique voice — however you wish to use it.
If the current administration prevails, Vermont is headed along the same, dismal, cookie-cutter, educational path every other state is headed. In doing so, we are cheating our citizens out of a full-experience education from which graduates can find themselves filling spaces at the front desks of hotels, or as service workers in health care and industry, with little more future potential than a hopeful annual cost-of-living wage increase.
We can do better. We owe it to our children and the future of Vermont to do better.
In 2020, the VSC Board of Trustees, and their advanced-from-within chancellor, first hired a consultant to align with their job training vision for NVU. They then enlisted an expensive national consulting firm known for its talent for “streamlining” programs, faculty and repackaging degree offerings that eliminate depth and breadth of programs. It is evident they sought “advice” only from those whom they knew, in their remarkably limited “wisdom,” would support their predetermined end goal.
Now, we learn the VSC Board of Trustees hired another consulting firm to find an interim president whose job is to oversee employee and program cuts at NVU as it begins to be transformed, at the board’s and chancellor’s behest, into a Learning & Working Community. This action coincided with the end of the academic year and did not involve consultation with students, faculty or the greater NVU community, a move that has resulted in no-confidence votes regarding boards of trustees from faculty at other colleges. Further, there has been yet another consulting firm hired to address cuts and consolidations. Faculty, many of whom will lose their positions, have been instructed to define how degree programs will explicitly link to relevant labor markets regardless of student interest.
We don’t see our state colleges as “less than” institutions where we “stack credentials” for entry-level positions across the state. We do not see education as a mill or a pipeline for workers to fill gaps in certain industries. We do, however, see our colleges as vibrant, engaging, relationship-focused, robust learning environments where community, regional, state and world interests and needs can be actualized in a growth model transformation of students’ lives — and by nature — build and strengthen communities and diversity of people and thought.
The true loss to Vermont is hope for a more prosperous future for its people. In particular jeopardy is the northern third of Vermont where opportunities have been limited by financial considerations. Rather than working to remedy the 40-plus-year span of lack of adequate funding to higher education in Vermont, the VSC Board of Trustees and Chancellor have chosen to cut costs yet again, this time by limiting opportunity and options.
The VSC must transform its approach to higher education access and opportunity to achieve its stated mission.
The VSC Board of Trustees and Chancellor’s position is elitist and lacks vision for the future. The VSC must transform its approach to higher education access and opportunity to achieve its stated mission: “For the benefit of Vermont, the Vermont State Colleges system provides affordable, high quality, student-centered, and accessible education, fully integrating professional, liberal, and career study, consistent with student aspirations and regional and state needs.”
We don’t always get it right. We can look at the numbers, make predictions, and then — boom — human behavior throws off your plan. What we’ve learned is human engagement and interaction are key to the human experience. Learning content without connection isn’t “one size fits all.” And, while it’s convenient and allows more options at a cheaper rate, one can’t ignore the fact that isolated remote learning doesn’t cut it. Ask an educator, ask a pediatrician, ask parents. Students are struggling with remote learning and while a few do well, most fall behind, lose valuable social time, and are reconsidering college plans.
The route here is clear. Focus on what students are asking for.
Seventy-three percent of college students surveyed missed the “friends and social life” aspect of campus life.
Only 9% say they don’t ever want to return to in-person classes.
Nearly one-third said they never want to take another Zoom class, ever.
Eighty percent say “staying motivated to complete coursework or attend classes” is a top learning challenge.
Seventy-one percent say “a lack of connection with others,” including peers and faculty, is a top learning challenge.
Twenty-five percent of students postponed college or some made new plans during COVID when students were paying the same price for tuition, but with drastically reduced on-campus services.
A large number of administrators and business leaders around the country are sitting at the table without inviting educators, students, community members to dig deep and find out what the needs of the community are. What are the assets? What is the best path forward for our local students and communities?
“Small liberal arts colleges can be a vanguard for helping their communities understand that liberal education is universal, valuable for every occupation and activity. It ultimately is about developing an attitude of mind, not tied to any particular field, activity, trade, or occupation. It is about gaining the capacity to think clearly, creatively, and critically; to judge wisely and act humanely; and to communicate effectively.
“These skills are as useful for farmers, entrepreneurs, nurses, and industrial workers as for skilled professionals and academics the world over. Just as importantly these habits of mind can be learned and acquired and can flourish in any setting. Liberal education, defined as an attitude of mind, is the antithesis of cultural elitism.” — Gregory Prince, a former president of Hampshire College.
As one recent NVU graduate shared, “The economic workforce tagline is just another way of saying a pipeline from college straight into routine jobs. We need to continue to teach students vital elements like critical thinking and communication skills. Having spoken with other students, there is a very real sense of fear that their degrees or majors will be eliminated.”
In summary, it is our fervent belief and assertion we are well-beyond time for wholesale changes to the VSC Board of Trustees, both in membership and function. Vermont’s public colleges must have widespread representation and visionary leadership, far different from what it has traditionally been and is now. The plans put in place are driven by corporate interests, not the interests of students and not with the best interest of the future of Vermont in mind. Corporations and a wealthy few are buying up the property of former institutions of higher education in Guilford, Johnson and Poultney and turning them into their personal theme parks while educators continue to commit to the greater good, not because they’re growing their retirement accounts, but because their first investment has been, and always will be, the students whose lives they are impacting which, as we all know, is what truly changes the world.
Signed by Mary L. Collins, Lake Elmore; Bill Petrics, Esq., Killington; Susan Rand, Ferrisburgh; and additional members of the VSCS/NVU community – faculty, staff, students, alumni and concerned citizens.
