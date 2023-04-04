I was astounded to see Gov. Douglas defending Governor Mead against “cancel culture.” Just because Mead had said he thought vasectomy in 1912 was a humane idea, he was taken to be a proponent of eugenics, whose followers in the 1930s saw various methods of birth control as desirable.
Mead caught my attention because, in 1912, he pardoned William Buzzell in the arsenic poisoning of a farmer in Northfield named Marsh in 1896. Buzzell and Isabella Marsh were indicted and tried together, and sentenced to be hung. The Legislature commuted their sentences to life. Soon after, the Legislature voted to allow for separation of cases. Such happened in 1916 when a similar case (murder with two “lovers”) came before Judge Zeb Stanton. The lovers were indicted together but chose separate trials. Point being, murder with lovers is sensational and cancels the defendant no matter what the outcome. It’s a black suspicion against their reputation. Isabella’s children disguised their identity.
That reduction of profile was wise for reasons of eugenics. It was a full-blown search for defective and criminal influences in families. By the 1930s, the eugenics survey was searching police and hospital records without warrant. Governor Douglas said eugenics was espoused by the best people, including “the founder of Planned Parenthood.” Why so coy? That founder was Margaret Higgins Sanger. The pro-life people are trying to cancel her by tying her to eugenics. She wrote for the Eugenics magazine because they were in favor of birth control. She could not send such information through the U.S. Post Office because Anthony Comstock considered it pornographic. But she could write about it where it was seen as respectable. Comstock did not want the “right people” restricting their birth rate, whereas eugenics did not want the “wrong people” increasing. Sanger also wanted Italians, Irish, Blacks, Greeks, Native Americans, French-Canadians to stop creating orphans. She was a public health nurse. So, yes, let them have birth control. But now pro-life says she despised those races. Cancel culture.
Isabella’s lawyer, William Aiken Lord, the son of the 30-year pastor of Bethany Congregational Church in Montpelier, tried to get a retrial, but his arguments were dismissed by now-Judge Stanton who prosecuted Marsh-Buzzell with Frank Plumley. One barrister tried to raise funds for a pardon appeal for Buzzell in 1904 but failed to raise enough. Isabella died at Windsor in 1906 from diabetes, and her remains were claimed by her sister, Henrietta. Their father was Henry F. Ross, who joined a Massachusetts infantry regiment in 1864 and was killed at the Wilderness that year. I don’t know if either Plumley or Stanton served in the war.
Good luck on Mead. Certainly he has enough resources to research his thinking and affiliations to overcome cancelling his reputation.
Thomas F. Clougher lives in Montpelier.
