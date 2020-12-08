COVID-19 closed my exercise classes. I tried their Zoom version, but standing alone in my living room lifting weights is my idea of a very bad time. So I have taken to walking. Out my driveway, take a right, Barre Hill gradually slopes upward. Ascending, I am getting some aerobes, and descending I consider my reward. The trees are scrawny and leafless on either side, third-growth woods, not very interesting. But on the edges of the road where the tarmac meets the wild grasses, there are decorations in the form of paper wrappers from Big Macs or Whoppers; giant Styrofoam coffee cups from Dunkin’ and Cumberland Farms, some with their tops and straws still in place; crushed cans of Budweiser regular and lite; plus flattened, empty boxes of Marlboro and American Spirit. The most unusual object, so far, is a capped jar stuffed neatly with cigarette butts — clearly, someone who appreciates the virtue of tidiness in his or her car, though not on the road.
Other years when I have walked for exercise, I would observe these leftovers and think to myself that someone, maybe me, would get them on Green Up Day. But this year, perhaps because I am bored, or perhaps because I want to have agency over something, I have begun to pause, stoop down and collect other people’s leavings and deposit them in my own dumpster.
At first, it was just a few cups that fit inside each other and were easy to carry. But now I have expanded to wearing gloves, bringing a bag and bending to pick up whatever has been discarded, except for individual cigarette butts. That’s where I draw the line. It is an inverse treasure hunt, but has some of the satisfactions of any collection: the more you amass, the more satisfied you feel.
Friends who hear about my new life interest have made comments about “people who just don’t care,” the other people, the not-us. But I have another theory about these litterbugs. I think they don’t feel cared for.
As much as human beings want love and physical affection, prosperity and safety, it has always been my belief that we also want mothering, being taken care of, at least some of the time. And this yearning is unarticulated because shameful. It is the least acknowledged of all basic human desires.
I think the people who throw their litter out the window are not saying "I don’t care about the environment." They are saying: It is hard enough caring for myself or my family. I can’t do any more. Someone needs to do something for me — and you, Mr. Road, will have to suffice.
Picking up after them doesn’t mean I want to be their mother, even if that were possible. Yet I find a housewife’s satisfaction in creating order out of shambles. Waiting for a vaccine, missing everything ordinary, where some have adopted stray kittens and rescue dogs, I have adopted my own road home.
Michele Clark lives in Plainfield.
