On Feb. 7, 2023, students, faculty and staff at Castleton University learned of the administration’s decision to convert the current library to an all-digital library, and consign our collection of printed materials to the ash heap of history, we sought to understand the reasons for this capricious, anti-intellectual and heavy-handed decree. The two reasons given were declining circulation numbers and student preferences.

It is true that circulation numbers are down, not just at Castleton but at libraries across the country, including in research universities. First, increased availability of electronic items has taken a bite out of requests for print items, but eBooks have a limited appeal to scholars, students and the general public. The desire among some for digital items has not been widespread; the so-called digital natives have not turned away from printed material. In fact, sales of eBooks in America plateaued in 2013, and have leveled off since then, while sales of books in print have continued to grow. Books in print outsell eBooks by a margin of about 4-to-1.

