Like many Vermonters, I have a deep connection to Vermont’s forests, clean water and green landscape. I grew up hiking and skiing in our beautiful Green Mountains, swimming in our rivers and ponds, and watching sunsets over Lake Champlain. I believe that when bad actors poison our natural resources, they are harming the soul of Vermont, and they must be held accountable.

Monsanto manufactured, marketed, distributed and sold toxic and dangerous chemical compounds called polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from 1929 to 1977. PCB products were sold — including in Vermont — for use in household and business products like paints, caulks, inks, dyes, paper products, sealants, fireproofing and electrical equipment. The result is that Vermont’s surface waters and aquatic wildlife have been contaminated with PCBs. Lake Champlain is severely contaminated with PCBs, and there are fish advisories for lake trout taken from Lake Champlain. Not only that, but our statewide PCB testing program has shown that many Vermont schools are also contaminated and will require remediation.