Vermonters have pulled together after July’s flood — but scammers are looking for opportunities to exploit our generosity and heightened emotions to steal our money. You can protect yourself and your community by avoiding — and reporting — these disaster-related scams, including:

— Government imposter scams. A scammer may claim to be FEMA or another government entity offering help for a fee or asking for your personal information. Avoid this scam by connecting with FEMA directly and following updates from the governor and Vermont Emergency Management.