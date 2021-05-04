The federal government built the Montpelier pool for the public good, and it has served the city well. It is one of this great city’s greatest assets. Thousands of Montpelier children and adults have learned to swim there and, from my own experience, I know thousands and thousands of them have enjoyed themselves there decade after decade during Vermont’s short summer season.
I understand it was necessary to close the pool last summer, but to close it this year to the public or to greatly restrict the public’s access, is a travesty and manifestly unjust. Yes, the pool may operate at a loss, but that just means the city’s property taxpayers have in combination generously sustained the operation of the pool year after year.
The lack of quality child care is one of the great crises of our times. However, to close or restrict access to the pool to the general public in order to host a summer child care program, is to subsidize not just the pool, but the day care with taxpayers’ dollars. Other city day care centers don’t enjoy this public subsidy nor this special access to a public facility.
I am wholly in favor of great child care, but I believe equally strongly that the residents of Montpelier should have access to a facility built for them and which they financially support. A good compromise should not limit them to a couple of hours of access a day. It’s a great family resource, and it promotes much-needed exercise and freedom after a year that kept all of us isolated and indoors.
If finding trained lifeguards on short notice after a year when lifeguard training was hampered by the pandemic (is a problem), the city could dedicate the week before the pool opens to training guards to take those seats.
The Montpelier city pool should be open to serve everyone in the city.
Nancy Graff lives in Montpelier.
