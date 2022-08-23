Looks like those who are not voting for Donald Trump are running scared: probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, raiding the former president’s Florida estate, and probing his business dealings in New York.
It reminds me of my conversation with my Texas friend about the program “Dallas” that was on television when he served our country in the Marine Corps decades ago and how he had to explain to his platoonmates that it is not how people really live in Texas. The mere fact that Norah O’Donnell on CBS Evening News the day of the inauguration said on television, “President Trump skipped town early,” clearly shows network television was slanted toward his opponent.
Yet, the point I make is, because our presidential voting day is etched in stone, as well as opening of the electoral votes, there would be no time to thoroughly investigate the election as those who descended on the Capitol wanted to have done. However, if the election for president was moved from the early part of November to the early part of June, then semi-thorough investigation could be conducted.
The 2020 election was the perfect storm for an incumbent president to lose: with COVID-19 ushering in ginormous absentee voting, outside ballot boxes, and the reduction of mail sorting machines due to the postmaster general’s order. So did Trump lose fair and square or is some of the populace doubting this?
Biden’s glowing accolades by the networks should ensure his reelection in 2024, right? Although my aunt’s husband once said “it does not matter who is president as West Rutland will be the same,” I am not so sure about that. All I think is, if Trump was still president, I am not sure there would be a war in Ukraine or the price of fuel would be so high. So let us not just drain the swamp but let us get the bugs out.
Stephen Cijka lives in Hubbardton.
