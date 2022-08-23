Looks like those who are not voting for Donald Trump are running scared: probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, raiding the former president’s Florida estate, and probing his business dealings in New York.

It reminds me of my conversation with my Texas friend about the program “Dallas” that was on television when he served our country in the Marine Corps decades ago and how he had to explain to his platoonmates that it is not how people really live in Texas. The mere fact that Norah O’Donnell on CBS Evening News the day of the inauguration said on television, “President Trump skipped town early,” clearly shows network television was slanted toward his opponent.

