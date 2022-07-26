In true Vermont fashion, we have come together, regardless of political party, on the top threats facing our state. From the State House to the kitchen table, Vermonters agree something must be done to fix the workforce and housing crises.

The data circulated in recent months has rapidly become common knowledge: 26,000 open jobs, 2.3% unemployment, meaning that even if every unemployed person in Vermont finds a job in the state, there would still be over 18,000 open jobs. Furthermore, workers need more housing options so as we attract more people to the workforce, we don’t exacerbate the issues in our tight housing market.

