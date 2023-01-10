A recent recap article on 2022 seemed to highlight what seemed to be a long-past controversy involving a bogus racist claim but was very light on success, pride and accomplishments.

Since I was never interviewed as to what I felt were the highlights of ’22, I will do my best to recap our year. First, as the elected chairman of the governing body of Rutland Town, I immediately presented our board with the proposal to challenge the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit since they were no longer operating as a hotel. This challenge was upheld by the District 1 coordinator and the Environmental Court is now poised to rule on the issue. Using this litigation as a negotiating tool, as chairman, I appointed a negotiating team of Sharon Russell and myself to work with our town attorney to effect a settlement that ultimately resulted in Cortina paying the town $75,000 for the past two years of police coverage and an additional payment for the next six months of $22,500 per month. All of this was unanimously backed by the full board (no controversy here, folks) and businesses and shoppers alike have noticed a marked change for the better. Problems are not solved, but they are much less severe due to our proactive attempt to solve this problem without putting further strain on our local property taxpayers.

