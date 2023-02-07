By 2006, the idea of creating a regional public safety authority was germinating in the Chamber of Commerce and citizens in various municipalities in the region. Disputes over dispatching for the towns were getting acrimonious. Citizens concluded that the economic health of the region, as well as the safety of residents, depended on “an affordable, integrated, efficient system of public safety services (fire, police, ambulance and dispatch) that protects the public welfare and provides rapid responses with highly qualified personnel when emergency situations arise.”

After eight years of give and take, extensive discussions and negotiations among interested people and political leaders, a system to meet the stated goals was created. In 2014, a new municipality, The Central Vermont Public Safety Authority was created by act of the Legislature and approved by the governor. Its governing charter is multi-pages that spell out the authority’s governance process. Stripped of all complexities, the authority would be governed by a board of directors and managed by an executive director akin to a city manager. The charter would have to be expressly approved by each member municipality. The authority then could, after a lengthy process involving the public but without the express approval of member cities and towns, require each member to include funds to be assessed on its Grand List to implement the budget voted by the authority board.

