I feel it is important for me to share some of my thoughts over the events during the last 24 hours in Washington, D.C. I have to say I am sick over what has transpired in our nation’s capital and maybe this will ease some of my pain and concerns.
Over my 68 years on Earth, I have witnessed many national tragedies, John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Richard Nixon’s removal from office, the 9/11 attack on our country, our current pandemic and now the assault on the Capitol from right-wing pro Trump supporters. I feel what we have observed since yesterday represents one of the most serious attacks on our democracy and life as we know it today in America.
The words escape me as how the president of this great country who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, could incite his radical followers to attempt to illegally enter our most sacred Capitol building which represents the fabric of our republic and democracy and attempt to nullify the votes of this election. These are the votes you and I cast in November.
Personally, the Capitol Police should have started dropping these terrorists on the steps of the Capitol before they had a chance to get inside. This is the only type of law enforcement they respect.
I have total respect for Mike Pence and Congress to finally carry out the will of the people and certify the election results for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; well done.
My thoughts keep returning to my dad who served in the 10th Mountain Division in Europe ridding the Nazis from Italy and Germany. Thank the Lord he made it back alive to carry on his life in Vermont. If he were alive today, what would he think? I’ll bet he would be mortified at our president and his band of extreme right-wing Republican outlaw followers. Our family comes from a long line of Republican supporters but some of the hard-right Republicans of today are not at all the Republicans of yesteryear like George Aiken.
My immediate fear is Donald Trump, what could he or will he do to the American public before Inauguration Day? The president has immense powers. I would hope his Cabinet and Vice President Pence think very hard about invoking the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. I have a lot more faith in our safety with Mike Pence at the helm rather the president.
I really fear for our grandchildren and pray we can end this era of divisiveness and begin to bring this great country together before it is gone. Pray for America.
Bruce Chapell lives in East Montpelier.
