As reported by the World Wildlife Fund, “The world’s wildlife population has plummeted by two-thirds in the last 50 years … caused by human activity.” We can no longer ignore the evidence. Protection of our wildlife plays an important role in balancing our ecosystem and our natural processes. Overhunting (generally defined as the relentless chase, killing and torturing of wild game for the purpose of personal gain/fun) is an activity that results in serious reduction of species population and an imbalance of the ecosystem.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife appears to be blind and deaf to the situation of overhunting. Besides the emotional pain and suffering done to these intelligent and sensitive hunted animals, humans who “overhunt” do not care about the impact they have on the animal species.
Rather than constantly undermining conservationists and watchdog groups by blindly following the lead of the so-called “traditionalists/lobbyists,” I would suggest the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife take a middle-ground approach of listening to the desires of both sides — rather than constantly abandoning one for the other. I might add that sticking blindly to “traditional values” is not just a problem in Vermont, but continues to be an issue across the world. Overhunting examples include killing endangered turtles to make soup and rhinos for their horns.
Hear me speak. Our desires include: Institute stricter hunting and trapping laws and enforcement of those laws to manage legal hunting and stop overhunting and the cruel practices of trapping, use of pack dogs and wildlife shooting contests. Other humane practices include relocating beaver versus killing them and understanding the important role of the top carnivores. Public education is important: During the 1900s, political leaders were aware that the beautiful, untouched land had been stripped of its trees and all of its wild animals had been eradicated. Eventually, the land and animals were restored.
It is time for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife to open their eyes and ears to the situation of overhunting in Vermont.
Doreen Chambers lives in Williamstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.