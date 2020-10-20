The comparative isolation imposed by the pandemic is forcing a lot of us to look at our immediate surroundings more carefully. Many people stuck at home for longer periods at a time are finding themselves not quite satisfied with things as they are. Do-it-yourself building projects are thriving, pushing lumber prices ever higher. This summer saw an uptick in construction of screened-in porches and other outdoor structures, or repairs of those needing shoring up.
Likewise, some of us are examining our former lives and habits more closely. During the past several months, COVID-19 and then the summer drought here in New England have pushed me to look at how I use water, our most precious resource. If we lose water, we lose life.
The first thing that struck me in March during the initial lockdown was the amount of drinkable water going down the drain during the 20 seconds it took to lather up my hands as prescribed. I started shutting off the faucet except for rinsing.
Then as warmer weather but no rain came, the grass turned brown and crispy. The brook slowed to a trickle. Still, the vegetable garden needed daily watering. The water level in the brook’s pool from which I filled my watering can started to drop, so to keep the small frogs in the pool alive, I started using the hose. The hose brought water up from our well, a source we tap into when the level in our spring starts to drop dangerously low.
As the drought continued, I took a harder look at our water use. I decided our one-drawer dishwasher, which only uses two gallons of water per load and disinfects our dishes effectively, was still the best user of those two gallons. Hand-washing would probably use more water and not clean them as well.
But something I just couldn’t defend in my own mind at this point was our practice of using pristine drinking water to disappear human waste down the toilet. Though we’ve been doing it for years, it now seemed obscene, a slap in the face of the water that sustains us.
So I put portable plastic basins in all of our sinks, and we started leaving our bath water in the tub. We now use a bucketful or two of this gray water to flush the toilet. It’s not much trouble, and toting a few pounds of water a short way, from tub to toilet, or kitchen to bathroom, a few times a day, also has the added bonus of being good for upper body strength
Though compostable toilets and gray-water plumbing systems do exist, for many of us with standard plumbing, they aren’t an affordable or physically possible option. Collecting gray water in this modest and doable fashion is pretty easy. And using water twice makes us feel that, in our own small way, we’re saying thank you for the Great Mother’s precious gift of water - indeed, of life.
Francette Cerulli lives in Worcester.
