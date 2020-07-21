During this debate surrounding the “Raiders” mascot, I kept reading people claim the term was selected to honor Indigenous people. As a history teacher, one of the most important things I teach my students is to support their claims with evidence. I decided I would research the origin of the term “Raiders” at Rutland to see if this claim was true.
The term “Red Raiders” for Rutland High School first came into popular use during the 1930s. As I read more about the history of sports mascots across the United States, I learned that many sportswriters began giving schools mascots during the 1930s to make their articles more interesting for their readers and these mascots were later adopted by the schools. As I read articles from the 1930s of the Rutland Daily Herald, it became apparent that local writers fit into this national trend.
What became apparent in reviewing archival material is local sportswriters used racist stereotypes of Indigenous people, especially the image of the “Noble Savage,” to make their articles more interesting to read for their audience. Most people’s understanding of Indigenous people was based on stereotypes and Hollywood movies. Right before local writers began to refer to Rutland as the “Red Raiders,” the film “The Red Raiders” (1927) was released and was screened in several local theaters.
The act of scalping was featured in many of these articles. This Native American stereotype reinforces the racist belief that Indigenous people are inherently savage. However, history reveals this practice existed in societies across the world and it was a far more common practice among white colonizers who were offered bounties for Indigenous scalps.
In fact, the derogatory term “red skin” originated because of these violent bounties. Most members of northeastern tribes did not value the practice of scalping. The usage of the term scalping in these articles is not based on local history but pulled from established and harmful stereotypes associated with all Indigenous people.
The use of “scalping” to sensationalize sports articles was pervasive. In a Dec. 31, 1934, article, a local sportswriter wrote, “Rutland, the surprise basketball team of southern Vermont, seeks to add another scalp to its mounting strings of victories when Windsor High School invades this city tonight.”
Another article from the Rutland Daily Herald published on Jan. 11, 1937, reads, “Though they were nearly sprawled in a hectic fourth quarter at Springfield, the Rutland Red Raiders, with seven scalps on dangling from their belts, rate about tops in southern hoop circles.”
The start of a Rutland Daily Herald article on Jan. 12, 1935, states, “The Red Raiders of Rutland High School added another scalp to their victory belt by tomahawking the Burr & Burton hoopmen.”
Rutland writers used the terms “Red Raiders,” “Redman” and “Redskins” interchangeably when discussing Rutland High School. All three terms are racially charged and have a long history of being used as racial slurs. It was common in the articles I read for these words to appear several times and always in reference to Rutland High School.
“When the Red Raiders enter this afternoon’s grid Skirmish,” begins a Rutland Daily Herald article from Nov. 11, 1949, “they will be outweighed in the line by the rival Mounties.” However, what the “Red Raiders” had over the Mounties was their “savage defensive play.” In the very next sentence, the writer states, “The Redskins wound up the final grooming session at the Wigwam yesterday.” These quotes came from the first two paragraphs of the article, invoking several different racist stereotypes about Indigenous people.
Another common phrase used by writers in reference to Rutland High School was an “Injun sign.” An “Indian Sign” is a racist phrase that means to put a curse/spell on someone or something and is based on stereotypes of Indigenous people. The term “Injun” is a derogatory word used to mock Indigenous people.
In the Nov. 8, 1946, edition of the Rutland Daily Herald, a caption reads, “THE BIG QUESTION IS: Will these Rutland High School players, whose 1946 record is lean compared to other seasons, hold the ‘injun’ sign over Mount St. Joseph Academy when the two elevens meet on Armistice Day?”
“Blood-curdling yells and feathers are expected to fill the Rutland High School gymnasium tonight at 8.45 o’clock,” reads a Feb. 27, 1937, Herald, “when the Cathedral Indians of Burlington come whooping into town in an attempt to add to their collection the scalps of the Red Raiders.”
The writers who used terms like “Red Raiders” highlighted the racist stereotype of Indigenous people as savage and removed from society. The Rutland High School Raiders was born out of racism. Insisting that the term “Raiders” was originally intended to honor Indigenous people, we are erasing the origins of the mascot.
Andy Cassarino, RHS Class of 2014, lives in Manchester.
