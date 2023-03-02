Recently, 21 schools across Vermont were targeted by a vicious hoax that terrorized countless students and staff members as they were sent into lockdown and SWAT teams carrying AR-15s burst into the lobby. We are thankful nobody was physically harmed in these incidents.

Yet, many of us faced the credible threat of an active shooter, and that threat remains with us. Under such conditions, effective education becomes impossible. That’s why we are demanding our elected state leaders take meaningful action to ensure every child and every school employee is safe at school.

