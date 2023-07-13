The state of the republic is precarious, but I am hopeful that democracy will prevail because it is resilient. We the people have faced serious threats in the past, including even a civil war, and we have overcome them. We must continue to pass laws to strengthen our democracy in many states, while in others, we will not back down from defeating a new generation of Jim Crow laws crafted to keep targeted communities from the polls.

We all have a role in strengthening our democracy — especially as the leading Republican presidential candidate, who summoned the Jan. 6 insurrection, faces multiple indictments and remains under investigation. We have arrived at a moment in our history where many candidates are unwilling to concede defeat at the polls and instead claim, baselessly, that elections were stolen from them.