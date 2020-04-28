As an educator who has taught numerous classes and extended courses at many Vermont State Colleges, I was shocked and dismayed to hear of plans for the Vermont State Colleges Board to vote on possibly closing three of the state college campuses. The proposed plan would close Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as Vermont Technical College’s Randolph Center campus.
For a state that has made enormous efforts to retain young Vermonters as residents by providing meaningful and timely opportunities in education and employment — and has recently spent considerable funding to attract young professionals into the state — closing these three campuses undermines the state's (and the governor's) own clearly stated goals and objectives.
The kinds of practical and relevant educational programs offered at VTC are aimed directly at the more affordable degree programs that provide the essential skills demanded by the professions most relevant to both our times and the demographic of many young Vermonters — skills that will provide the greatest benefit to the state as well-educated and well-trained young graduates enter the workforce.
Further, the State of Vermont has spent a small fortune in recent years on upgrading and improving the campuses it is considering closing, especially Vermont Technical College in Randolph, whose sustainability program has incorporated many innovative technologies for energy efficiency and renewable energy production on campus.
In addition, these school closings would further erode the economic base of the local economies in the vicinity of each campus, as has been experienced since Green Mountain College closed in Poultney in early-2019.
Shuttering these three state college campuses would address a short-term budget gap by dealing a blow to the very social, educational and economic investments in educational institutions that are among the most viable long-term solutions for keeping Vermont's youth educated, gainfully employed and living in Vermont.
Michael J. Caduto is the director of P.E.A.C.E., Programs for Environmental Awareness & Cultural Exchange.
