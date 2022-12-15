When are we going to look at the real cause of the growing violence in our country and connect the dots back to the sad, isolated and angry young men we have raised? Six hundred mass killings so far this year and all of them done by angry young men. Why are they so angry?

As the mother of two sons, I remember reading William Pollack’s book, “Real Boys: Rescuing our Sons from the Myths of Boyhood.” Pollack describes his research on how we raise boys and concludes that, by the age of 5, most boys have only one emotional option left: anger. We tolerate little boys acting out attributing their behavior as “boys will be boys,” but we show disapproval if they cry or feel afraid. And what if they need kissing or cuddling? Too much and we push them away, those emotions are seen as weak. It is a deep and sad taboo, all learned by the sweet age of 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.