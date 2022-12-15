When are we going to look at the real cause of the growing violence in our country and connect the dots back to the sad, isolated and angry young men we have raised? Six hundred mass killings so far this year and all of them done by angry young men. Why are they so angry?
As the mother of two sons, I remember reading William Pollack’s book, “Real Boys: Rescuing our Sons from the Myths of Boyhood.” Pollack describes his research on how we raise boys and concludes that, by the age of 5, most boys have only one emotional option left: anger. We tolerate little boys acting out attributing their behavior as “boys will be boys,” but we show disapproval if they cry or feel afraid. And what if they need kissing or cuddling? Too much and we push them away, those emotions are seen as weak. It is a deep and sad taboo, all learned by the sweet age of 5.
When we start by calling our infant son “little man,” it is seen as cute, but it is the beginning of the pressure game that never lets up. He must “be a man” to be valued. The fun clothes are for girls, and the skipping and giggling become taboo for boys in preschool. The messages can be subtle or overt. If a little boy has never played with a doll, how does he learn to be a father? If he can’t hug or hold hands with his friends, how does he learn love and affection? Playing house? Taboo, too.
And what happens to those little boys in adolescence? We either bury them in all things sports and its emotionally constrained “bro” culture, thereby limiting any interests in the arts or sciences or literature as uncool, or we leave them completely alone. Alone in their rooms, where, glued to the internet, they search for meaning, companionship and belonging. The depth of their anger may now find its place in the company of other angry men. The result is seen in the constant, senseless carnage played out in the killing streets we once called Main Street.
It’s the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking project Free to Be You and Me, that invited us to be all we could be and to love and be loved, and it might be time for a revisit.
But short of that — Don’t call your boy a man any earlier than you would call your girl a woman, let him be a beloved child. and that means holding him and kissing him and asking him how he is and what he cares about, and, by all means, letting him cry, with both sorrow and with joy. And please, don’t lose him into his room or the basement. These shootings get blamed on mental health issues. Those problems start with emotional health issues. We can do better, their lives and ours depend on it.
August Burns lives in Middlesex.
