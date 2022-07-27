We’ve been following local and national news reports, and want to tell you that we are worried about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. We feel for people who’ve lost their lives and/or livelihoods to extreme weather, and we believe it’s only a matter of time until it directly hits us and our community.

Seeing headlines about these climate disasters made us realize most news stories show no connection between the disasters and their main cause: burning fossil fuels.

