I was pretty maddened to read the transcript of an interview with Liam Madden after his win in the Republican primary. The interview was with Vermont Public Radio: Liam Madden on his win in the Republican primary for U.S. House.

I’m of the opinion that anyone who starts his political career with chicanery and manipulation is not worthy of the office he seeks. It appears Liam entered the Republican primary to be a spoiler. He started his bid for U.S. Congress as an independent. He may have gotten 35% of the vote, but his two opponents, Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio, who had very similar beliefs and values in line with the Republican Party, combined, received 50% of the Republican primary votes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.