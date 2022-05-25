As one of the parents present at Wednesday’s WCUUSD board meeting, I’d like to clarify and expand on a couple of issues.
First, while it remains worrying that Ms. Barrett and Ms. Murray — both dedicated and proven educators — were passed over in favor of an external candidate, I want to make it clear that the teacher and parent community at Rumney is an open and welcoming one. Ms. Eldred will be most welcome despite the conflict about the process itself. It does remain my belief that a decision against Ms. Barrett and Ms. Murray casts Rumney’s leadership and decision-making into significant doubt.
Second, the board has a significant but actionable problem regarding its relationship to the hiring process. A large portion of the board on Wednesday night seemed surprised and insulted that members of the community would ask the board to intervene in a request for hire put forward by the superintendent (via Rumney’s principal). It should be neither of these: Any item placed on a public agenda for voting purposes clearly implies the board has the power to vote ‘no’ as well as ‘yes,’ discussion should be expected, and the public has a right to comment on it. Anything else is hypocrisy.
The board currently votes to approve hires as a slate, not individually, and when Mr. McVeigh asked that individual votes take place, his request was shut down. This practice makes the vote merely ceremonial and not substantive. If it is not the board’s job to intervene in hiring and oversee the superintendent’s decision-making, as Ms. Diaz insisted, then the board must change its policy to remove this superficial non-vote. Invest final hiring power in the superintendent, or expect occasional and reasonable discussion and public comment — and put policy in place that guides this discussion.
Ms. Diaz’s comment that we would be setting a “pretty bad precedent” by discussing the process behind rejecting two superb internal candidates and hiring a full-time teacher for almost $78K is shocking given that the board spent valuable time discussing the purchase of a new tractor (an important discussion, mind you). If asking about different maintenance and warranty options on a new tractor is not micromanaging administrative decisions, I am at a loss to understand how allowing any basic discussion of a new, full-time, permanent educator is.
No engaged community will ever be uniformly satisfied with any decision. Nevertheless, the tax-paying public deserves as transparent and respectful a process as possible. The WCUUSD board has indeed made strides in the direction of community involvement and transparency since former superintendent Olkowski’s dismal tenure and the consolidation of the board. Monthly community forums and more frequent updates on Front Porch Forum have increased accessibility and connection between the board and the community. Perfection is impossible, and serving the School Board is an unenviable and Herculean task. That said, clarifying these hiring and oversight practices will serve to increase transparency and trust, even if disagreement remains.
Lastly, if community engagement and transparency is a priority for the board, its members and especially its leadership, should have the capacity to facilitate sensitive and conflicting public comment. I left this latest board meeting with the distinct sense that expressing legitimate concerns about the decision-making and leadership at Rumney was both unwelcome and transgressive. Better facilitation and clearer policies are both within reach, and will mitigate these issues significantly.
Hannah Brown lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.