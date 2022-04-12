Saturday, April 9, while on my way to shop at the downtown Montpelier Shaw's supermarket in the late afternoon, I visited briefly with those gathered at the Guertin Parklet structure (two males and one female; small number, yet usual folks).
Had tried to converse with one of the three persons there who had greeted me in their usual friendly manner though, because one of the others had been loudly arguing and was being highly verbally abusive to them (yet, they seemed to be holding their own OK enough or so it seemed), I continued on my way. Prior to entering the store, however, I looked back and witnessed an abrupt escalation by the verbally abusive party, including turning into a physical assault, male upon female.
The assaulted party had not done anything at all, save for just being there, talking and merely being a convenient target of opportunity for one person's frustration and then rage expressed upon someone else who was present; nothing more than that had been observed in terms of potential causation. Each of the three were quite intoxicated or otherwise under the influence of other substances. However, something more was obviously behind this frustration and rage of the abusive party or other person involved in the incident than mere over-intoxication and so on.
Police had been called by more than one onlooker and arrived to help de-escalate the situation. The person who had been both unnecessarily verbally and physically assaulted apparently refused to press charges. With the assistance of a distant bystander, they left the scene and went elsewhere for a time, eventually going to the transit center and then outside the back of the Christ Church-hosted nighttime overflow shelter until they could get safely inside. Staff members at both places were informed of the earlier incident.
There is a growing concern for the safety of the person who was assaulted, not just by myself either, but also others, particularly given that they and the person who assaulted them are both frequent lengthy visitors to the Guertin Parklet structure and have nowhere else to go to get out of the elements and be safe during the day.
At the very least and in the meantime, there is an obvious need for one or more persons to provide a presence at the structure throughout the day on both a revolving and continuing basis, whether done by volunteers or paid professionals, including peers. Something definitely should be done as soon as possible before something worse happens to the highly vulnerable person who was needlessly assaulted.
That said, either dismantling or relocating the Guertin Parklet structure is not the answer either, because such incidents will just continue happening, only elsewhere and possibly more out of sight where something much more dangerous and worse could potentially occur. Let us hope not, but let us not wait until after it does, when it will be far too late for common-sense preventive measures to be proactively taken on behalf of those who are most vulnerable to such senseless violence and attacks made upon them.
Lastly, though not least, beside the usual excuses typically offered concerning the costs and related matters involved in actually doing something meaningful (which are routinely employed by the powers-that-be in an effort to explain away obvious deliberate indifference and lack of action), the costs in financial and human terms associated with doing nothing should be seriously factored in, carefully considered and thoughtfully weighed as well.
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
