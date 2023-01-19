Where, oh, where is one expected to go and what, oh, what is one supposed to do, particularly when there is nowhere (read: no place) located either centrally downtown or elsewhere within easy strolling distance, to go, most especially at night, on the weekend or on an official holiday when one urgently needs to relieve themselves and there is no accessible public restroom available?
That is the question that plagues those whose bladder or other internal plumbing system is filled to overflowing.
Is there no public relief in sight? Apparently, not from the powers-that-be at either the local municipal or state level, given neither appears to view it as being their problem to solve, at least not in a timely enough fashion.
Unfortunately, federal, state and local governments often do what they seem to do best when attempting to avoid doing something real about one matter or another: absolutely nothing (i.e., exercising the rather cynical and deliberately indifferent bureaucratic mindset, as well as general political principle of ignoring it long enough until it eventually goes away) except to go through the motions, in order to keep up appearances and feign having done something real, by forming an advisory committee, as well as propose a feasibility study, which usually brings about the above, same, stated result.
Therefore, whether one be a tourist, traveler, shopper, local resident or those who live unhoused and have nowhere else to go, members of the public should not expect anything meaningful to be done about it anytime soon.
In the meantime, the apparent solution (gone mostly unstated in public thus far), seems to be, BYOB — Bring Your Own Bucket (read: portable bathroom, er, portable toilet). However, one should not forget to bring a roll of toilet paper, as well as quality hand sanitizer along either.
As far as where members of the public could expect to dump their buckets of human waste, there is always the restroom facilities of public buildings like the State House and City Hall when the doors of these are open.
Sarcasm and jest aside, however, seriously, if municipal and state government, as well as other partners, were to vigorously exercise the political will and make having accessible public restroom facilities available on a 24/7 basis a high enough priority, develop an actual action plan and come up with adequate funding, it could actually get done.
If members of the public were to demand as much by making their voices heard, sooner rather than later, it just might happen, and everyone would be better off as a result.
Otherwise, let us ask ourselves, as well as each other, about whether this is, indeed, a civilized, compassionate, fair and just society (rhetorically posed)?
If it is, then what is necessary to be done on behalf of the collective public good concerning these and related regards shall become clearly obvious and much more difficult to continue ignoring.
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
