On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the Green Mountain Transit (GMT) MyRide bus service will operat in place of the current Montpelier Hospital Hill, Circulator and Capitol Shuttle routes serving our city. Those three routes will cease during the two-year pilot public transportation project.
Apparently, however, unlike how one can currently flag down a bus on one of the routes that will become the GMT MyRide micro transit service, one will no longer be able to do so. The system currently in operation with certain fixed routes includes being able to request a deviation within a certain area of the route. In terms of the MyRide service, not everyone has a phone or might not be near a location where one can otherwise request a pick up once the MyRide service becomes available.
If the buses involved with MyRide are going by a person who needs to take the bus, the person should be able to flag down and board the bus, then make an onboard request. However, I have been informed that this won't be possible to do. This is not what I would refer to as being "flexible." Therefore, they need to find a different word other than flexible to describe the new system, because that particular term does not cut it, not one bit.
Based on recent discussions with representatives of the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition, if I recall correctly, initially there will be someone at Pioneer Apartments, Lane Shops, the Montpelier Transit Center and the mall on the hill in Berlin (where Walmart is) to assist people with requesting a ride if the person is without the means to do so on their own — yet, who knows how long this assistance will be kept in place.
It is my understanding that one will not be permitted to board the bus without a request having been made in advance.
Among the many problems with this is, in wintertime when it is cold, I leave my smartphone home in order to keep it, or rather its battery, from being fried from the cold. So I could request a bus ride while at home, but not necessarily afterwards and thus be stuck without a ride back home, unless I were at one of the locations where someone could do so for me. Same for anyone else without the means to make a request.
Although it is fine that the service will be available for more people than before, at the same time it appears it will end up excluding others in one fashion or another (even if unintentionally), including myself, at least at times; so there are those of us it won't work out for. Thus, if so, this is a service I won't use whatsoever and shall elect to boycott.
The fact is, come Jan. 4, unfortunately, it looks as if I will be voting with my feet, quite literally.
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.