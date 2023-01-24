A concerned citizen, who is a Montpelier resident, emailed me on Friday afternoon, saying they needed help understanding the “public restroom issue,” asking me what they were missing.
First, after mentioning the current state of the information kiosk on State Street, they asked who would keep it clean and sanitary if it were converted into a restroom facility.
Next, they asked about the 24-hour convenience store located across the Winooski River from downtown that has a restroom where one could purchase a candy bar in order to utilize the restroom during night or weekend hours. Either that, or also mentioned was about how there are bars located downtown with restrooms available for people to use when open during late-night hours instead.
My response to their query, penned and sent early this evening, is as follows:
Had taken time, over the last few days, to consider how best to respond to your query on the subject, because I have been otherwise occupied of late, as well as had not been sure about how to answer your concerns and related questions up until now. In addition, I wanted to better inform myself with some of what you have raised about these matters.
Although it is true the information kiosk near Julio’s and Christ Church has been rather poorly managed and maintained (an understatement, to be sure), it is also true there are certainly instructive lessons to be learned from that particular experience.
In my opinion, it does not necessarily mean the same would be the case should an indoor public restroom be placed either there or elsewhere in town, instead. However, this would take serious leadership, management, stewardship and vigilance from the government, as well as community, to do both better as well as differently, in order to bring about the desired results and attempt to avoid undesired outcomes and unintended consequences.
Concerning your question regarding the specific convenience store in question, I went there this afternoon for a site visit to check out the bathroom and review access to it for myself. First off, on the entrance door to the business is a sign that indicates loitering is prohibited, which is a red flag, particularly for those who are living unhoused. Secondly, there is a sign on the door of the single bathroom requesting it be treated with respect, as well as kept clean and, if it is not, then they will be forced to close it. When the store clerk was not busy with customers, I inquired about it, asking if it has been a problem and was told it definitely has been. Third, not everyone who lives unhoused has the available funds to purchase a candy bar or whatever to be considered a paying customer and gain access to the restroom available there. Fourth, even if they had the funds available, anyone — whether housed or unhoused — who might have serious health issues, including diabetes; and, unless their sugar level is very low, a candy bar or other form of sweetened food or beverage is the last thing they would need. These last two things are quite serious, as well as valid health concerns for an individual, not to be taken lightly. Lastly, seriously yet again, particularly for anyone — whether housed or unhoused — who is in recovery from either drug or alcohol addiction (and, even if only to utilize an available restroom), a bar is not necessarily a good or healthy option to consider utilizing, no matter what.
To my way of thinking, your questions in these regards would best be answered by asking the question of why private businesses should be made to shoulder the responsibility? Would this responsibility not be much better served by either a local municipality or state government, or both? If either or both of these governments were to continue to avoid and shirk any and all responsibility in better serving the public in these regards, persisting in doing absolutely nothing, private business should not be asked or expected to fill in the resulting gap.
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
