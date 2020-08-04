Although being deeply grateful to have a smartphone the last couple or few years (along with federal government-funded monthly phone, text and data service through the Lifeline program), and currently being able to afford high-speed wireless internet and at least having online access in that fashion, given that public access computer sites like the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, as well as the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL) or other places within Montpelier or elsewhere have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions for a while now, it has sometimes proven to be rather difficult not having access to use of a computer laptop or tablet when needed; neither of which devices I have had of my own for several years now (my last laptop died years ago and my tablet became nonfunctional not long after).
Most people are probably unaware that what I manage to do online these days is done typing away using a single finger on the screen of my little smartphone with its tiny virtual keyboard, which seriously limits what I am able to do and takes a lot of energy and time to accomplish. Heck, even when I had access to a computer or laptop, I was real slow. Now, I am even slower at getting anything done and it is very time-consuming. It is then no wonder I get drained and exhausted so easily these days.
There are those who seem to think I should be able to do much more, including writing as well as activism, as I once did years ago (which I had to discontinue, in part due to no longer having the tools or resources needed; but also to attempt to take better care of myself as well). However, without use of a computer or tablet, it is not possible for me to do anything beyond what little I have managed up to now with somewhat limited means.
That said, I am certainly well aware I am not alone in this either. In fact, there are others in even greater need and who are far more deserving than myself. Truly.
As someone who lives with disabilities subsisting on a very low income, and with it looking like Vermont’s “stay home, stay safe” order could likely be in place for the foreseeable future or so it would seem; however, it would definitely be helpful if there was a program available that potentially would freely provide brand new or hardly used high quality laptops or tablets to those in need like myself and others.
All that stated, I am not complaining, nor seeking pity, merely wishing that myself and others in need could manage to have access to the digital technology and online devices that would make things both easier, as well as better on our end.
Just saying ...
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
