I finally managed to find the Guertin Park structure while out running errands early Thursday morning. The structure and area were in fairly good shape. Apparently, it had been cleaned up recently. Based upon my personal observations, the so-called concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing being employed don’t really wash, at least, in my opinion.
If it were either tourists or more socially acceptable locals mostly using it, I don’t think there would be the same concerns being raised. Just saying.
In addition, the two picnic tables near the train bridge over the North Branch river have been removed, so if the Guertin Park structure was removed, and not immediately relocated elsewhere, most of those who have been relying on it would have nowhere else to go. In my opinion, the current location is as good as place as any and is somewhat centrally located, as well (still relatively close enough to downtown).
I came across someone hanging out there and we had a lengthy conversation. They were very welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. They have been working on getting housed, have managed to get governmental benefits and just cannot find housing or, as they put it, a landlord in the area who is willing to rent to them. We spoke for nearly an hour or so.
By the way, additionally, it comes to mind about how, although to my knowledge most if not all of the other parklet structures in downtown Montpelier either have been or will be removed for the winter, most if not all of the business-related outdoor seating or parklet structures situated along the streets or on sidewalks during spring, summer and early autumn months create the exact same bottleneck issues and potential concerns about COVID-19 and social distancing issues being raised by some over the Guertin parklet structure; however, one never hears concerns being raised over those particular outdoor seating areas or parklets by those raising concerns over the Guertin parklet structure.
This is rather telling. Go figure.
Morgan W. Brown lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.