On April 28, a judge in the Southern District of Illinois, in the case of Barnet v. Raoul, issued a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the recently-passed Protect Illinois Communities Act which banned “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines. At the beginning of that case, the court made the following statement: “… no state may enact a law that denies its citizens rights that the Constitution guarantees them. Even legislation that may enjoy the support of a majority of its citizens must fail if it violates the constitutional rights of fellow citizens.”

Simply put, the Second Amendment — the only Amendment to have the phrase “shall not be infringed” applied to it — guarantees citizens have a right to self-defense.

