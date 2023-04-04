Of all the boards and commissions operating under Gov. Scott’s oversight, none has had more well-deserved scrutiny and created more controversy than the un-credentialed Fish & Wildlife Board, the governmental body entrusted with making public policy over game and furbearer species such as moose, bear, bobcats, etc. Governor Scott has appointed only board members who represent trapping, fishing, hounding and hunting license holders. His most recent appointee is a trapper, but less than 1% of Vermonters trap. There’s no diversity of values, politics and other factors, and there’s no requirement to have any kind of formal education in science or biology.

Game species, and all wildlife, according to law, are held in the public trust “for the benefit of the citizens of Vermont” and not just for an exclusive, privileged minority of Vermonters, yet the board is essentially a private game club. The governor has violated state statute in Title 10, Chapter 103, by ignoring the law’s call for wildlife “not be reduced to private ownership.” For those of us who have tried to participate in Fish & Wildlife discussions, only to be ignored time and time again, it surely feels like wildlife has indeed been reduced to private ownership by those who hunt or trap. A lot of wildlife advocates have chosen to no longer attend the Fish & Wildlife Board meetings because they are tired of the cronyism.

