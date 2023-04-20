Recreational marijuana is legal in Vermont. 4/20 Day promotes a growing industry nationwide. Cannabis companies leverage the day as another opportunity to promote the industry and its products, similar to alcoholic beverage companies during The Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day.

These events have long moved past being counterculture protests. It’s a growing market that needs new customers and must maintain its current customer base. It is hard to ignore the effect when celebrities, influencers and businesses attend large events like The Cannabis Cup and push products and brands.

