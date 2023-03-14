Much has been bandied about recently about how to save or salvage Social Security and/or Medicare from becoming insolvent and bankrupt, especially by politicians and fearmongers who seek to reduce payments and benefits to the American people in order to “save” these two programs.
Various politicians refer to these two programs as “entitlements,” and this is quite correct. These are entitlements the federal government must bestow on us at our time of retirement. We have paid for these programs; they belong to us; and when we retire, we are eligible and entitled to collect a monthly sum from Social Security to provide food and shelter for ourselves in order to maintain our standard of living and to receive medical benefits from Medicare to pay our doctor and hospital bills to maintain our health. Both programs are for our benefit as we age.
But the question is, how do we protect these programs and ensure their financial solvency well into the future?
Let’s begin with Social Security.
Workers, like you and I, pay a certain sum from weekly paychecks into the Social Security fund, maintained by the federal government. This sum is matched by our employer. We pay this sum until our weekly accumulated income, on an annual, basis, reaches $160,200, or until it is the end of the calendar year. Now, if our weekly income reaches $160,200, we cease paying a contribution into the Social Security fund. Hence, in reality, we receive a “weekly raise” so to speak, since the deduction is no longer taken out. Let’s imagine a person making $500,000 a year, and there are many. By his or her 17th week, he or she has reached the Social Security maximum donation ceiling and no longer has to contribute to the fund. Thus, this person gets a “raise” and no longer has to contribute, but the Social Security fund loses a contribution from someone who is making a high income and certainly can afford to contribute.
Why, then, is there a ceiling? What if there were no ceiling and everyone had to contribute throughout the entire calendar year? As it happens, the more we make, the more we contribute, so the person in our example above will contribute more each week than a worker making minimum wage or someone making only $70,000 a year. If there were no ceiling, then large amounts of money, contributed not only by employees but also by employers, and especially by those making seven or eight figures, or more, per year, would flow into the Social Security fund, thereby virtually ensuring its future solvency.
We know Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and hundreds of others, like the Koch and Walton families, are worth scores of billions of dollars each. What their annual incomes are, I have no idea, but if these incomes even approach a fraction of their net worth, then people like them would quite probably fulfill their Social Security deduction requirements of $160,200 by 12:15 on the morning of Jan. 1. Then they don’t have to pay a cent into the Social Security fund for the remainder of the calendar year, while we workers, and our employers, must continue to contribute. Is that fair?
So, what needs to be done is for Congress to eliminate the payment ceiling for Social Security. This will permit the rich and the super-rich to continue to contribute to the Social Security fund for the entire year, hence making it truly solvent far into the future.
Now, Medicare is another matter.
I don’t know what the contributory ceiling for it is, but I believe there is one. I just don’t have that figure immediately at hand. However, President Biden has recently suggested raising, or extending, the Medicare tax on the wealthy in order to render the Medicare fund solvent far into the future. Immediately, Sen. Mitch McConnell — with all due respect to his falling accident recently, and best wishes for a rapid recovery — declared this was another Democratic Party scam to “tax and spend.”
Tax and spend, Senator? This is money from Americans to be paid back to Americans. The extra funds paid into Medicare by the wealthy will help Americans, you, me and our kids, pay our medical bills well into the future. Tax and spend, Senator? Not when Americans make payments for their own benefit. The senator’s logic seems to be extraordinarily unsound.
At any rate, Congress, if it is really sincere in stabilizing Social Security and Medicare for the benefit of the American people — you, me and our future progeny — should take action on the points mentioned above today, not tomorrow.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.