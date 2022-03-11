What a tragic and ludicrous dichotomy we see in Vladimir Putin’s highly vaunted army which will be recorded not only as the most egregious military assemblage in current history, but also as the most decried and lampooned laughing stock of the world.
It pits more than 150,000 Russian soldiers against a much smaller Ukrainian army, supported by volunteer civilians dedicated to keeping their country sovereign and free, free from Putin’s grasp.
In a “normal” war, the fighting is between soldier and soldier. But Putin’s legions have exceeded this restriction and have shelled and bombed civilian residences, killing hundreds of innocent noncombatants, although the Russian pledge was to avoid these houses, apartment buildings, houses of worship, medical facilities and, worst of all, schools. To the moment of my last exhale on this earth, I will never forget the news video clip of a man crying his heart out at the bed of his 6-year-old son, killed in the child’s own home by Russian shellfire.
Video news clips show scenes of average Ukrainian men and women learning how to use rifles and automatic weapons to thwart the Russian onslaught, pictures of grandmothers filling glass bottles with gasoline and stuffing these bottles with inflammatory rags to be used as Molotov cocktails against the enemy.
The courage and determination of the Ukrainian people against the Russian army is nothing less than astounding. This is bravery at its highest; their finest hour, hopefully with further finest hours to come.
And yet, there is a flicker of comedy in this scenario. As the “mighty” Russian army invades Ukraine, seemingly invincible, their tanks and armored vehicles run out of gas and become immobile and useless. And in several locations, the invading mechanized iron thrust grinds to a halt. We see a 40-mile roadblock of Russian tanks out of gas and unusable. We hear news reports of several hundred Russian soldiers killed by the Ukrainian “soldier volunteers.” It is this smear of shame and degradation splashed on the Russian army that injects a moment of jocularity into this entire unhappy and unfortunate scenario. And the brunt of this ridicule will be Putin and his legions. Sadly, this humor must come at the price of war.
But for my part, I would prefer this war hadn’t happened. It is at once heinous, detestable and regrettable. I would prefer Putin would have restrained himself, that the Russian army would have remained away from Ukraine and the Ukrainians would have been left in peace. There is no real and true reason for this war.
But that didn’t happen. Putin unleashed his armies on the Ukrainian people and although they are fighting valiantly and courageously to defend their homeland, they are still suffering horribly: lack of running water, lack of sanitation, lack of food, shelter and warmth during a harsh winter season.
With the concept of the Russian deployment miscalculations cited above, the only consolation is that, at some point, there will be a reckoning and an accounting on Vladimir Putin and his armies. It may not be in this life, but definitely it will occur in the next, and the accounting may be harsh. Nevertheless, whenever it comes, I hope I am removed at a far distance, in the heavenly meadows, from the accounting, and not a nearby witness to the judicial proceedings.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
