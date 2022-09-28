We all know the meaning of the word hooliganism: the effort to break down or destroy, based upon the name of an 1880s criminal in Southwark, London, England. But we now see this procedure existing in our own modern society today and, yes, frequently on the internet in what used to be called electronic journalism, or ee-jay. Often, this breakdown of our beloved English language has been in evidence in print journalism, although I have never seen it employed by the renowned contributors to this newspaper, to wit: Lange, Clift, Amses, Berger, Nassivera and other illustrious writers in our area. And never have I witnessed a hooliganistic phrase intentionally used by that late, literary authority of The New York Times, William Safire.
But, all of that aside for the moment, if we consider some of the breakdown of our own language by the verbal introduction of barbaric phraseology, we see many words and phrases, ostensibly arriving as linguistic shorthand to reduce the time of verbal challenge, have graced our beautiful English language.
Take the phrase gonna, which evidently has replaced the phrase, I am going to, as in I’m gonna see the dentist. We see this in eejay script, as well as hearing it every day in “normal” conversation. On the other hand, gonna may be used with its cousin, dowana, meaning, I don’t want to. The phrase then becomes I’m gonna see the dentist, but I dowana. In this case, his teeth may rot causing halitosis you can detect 20 feet away and an immediate NK95 may be required. Then things may get really bad, and he’ll say I gotta see the dentist but I dowana and I aingonna, further breaking down our beautiful English language, which some of us still attempt to speak and which, if he could hear it as it is currently spoken, would give The Bard a severe coronary and, in those days, I doubt there were many, if any, EMTs around Stratford-Upon-Avon. So, we progress further to our old friends, wanna and hafta, sometimes pronounced hafter, depending upon the user’s preference, and these two gems are, of course, related to their cousins, gonna, dowana and dint meaning did not. Witness this beauty: I hafta see the dentist, but I dowana, an I aingonna so I dint and I’m gonna have a beer cos I wanna ain’t dat cool? I’ll leave it to you to decipher this splendid piece of literary endeavor. Speaking about the above efforts of Mr. Safire, he quite elegantly elaborated on the ubiquitous word omona, frequently linked with gotada, as in go to the.
These pieces of splendor are nothing less than hooliganistic grandeur, and encompass a variety of meanings. But the essential significance of the words, translated into English for us are, I am going to go to the. To what? Well, wherever you intend to do. Omona gotada dentist is an example. A brilliant declaration: I am going to go to the dentist. And let us not forget the famous, oma, which is linguistic shorthand for omona. Oma gotada the dentist. Well, bon voyage and get rid of that halitosis.
It should be noted, at this juncture, these hooliganistic phrases cut across every racial, ethnic, cultural, religious and all other lines, and they are not applied to any one group. Finally, after examining all these linguistic machinations, let us finish up with the crowning glory of our old friends cudda, wudda and shudda and get them explained before Noah Webster does another 360 in his grave.
These glisteners will become familiar to even the most cultured ear, once heard. Basically, they mean could have, would have and should have as in I cudda gone toda dentist, an’ maybe I shudda if I wudda. Finished rolling over yet, Noah? So, let us finish up with a most all-encompassing linguistically hooliganistic endeavor: I gotta gotoda dentist, but I dowana so I aingona and I dint but maybe tomorrow oma go cos I hafta or omana stay home but maybe I shudda then I wudda if I cudda, And there you have it; Rule Brittania.
Larry Booker lives in Pittsford.
