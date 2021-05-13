Way back last August, I wrote an op-ed to this community regarding the start of school. I read that again now and can hear the pleading in my written voice: follow the guidance — stay home, masked, and apart for others so we can keep kids and staff safe in school. At that moment, I was terrified of what the future would hold and already exhausted. I made promises on behalf of all of us at Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools (MRPS) to this community and asked for a huge level of mutual trust. Now it’s May, nearly the end of this unbelievable school year, and I’m back with another ask for our community.
It’s a simple one really: Get vaccinated — yourself and your child.
This year, the teachers and staff at the MRPS have followed through with every single ask that has been made of us. Keep in person school going every day — check! Maintain a virtual school for those who need it — sure! Create the safest learning environment possible in a global pandemic — accomplished! Maintain the high expectations for our learners ensuring this isn’t a “missed year” — got it covered.
None of this has been easy. But we have done it. And so did you. When we asked our Montpelier and Roxbury communities to follow every piece of guidance, you did. I speak for all of MRPS in saying, thank you. Your efforts meant we could continue to do what we love best — learning with your children.
Now we find ourselves, as a community, at another juncture that requires every single one of us to step up and do our part. Get vaccinated.
I am so incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as an educational community this year. We got through it with creativity, ingenuity, perseverance and a whole lot of resilience. But it’s not what we want and I do not kid myself in thinking it was anything close to what kids need to thrive.
We know in order to thrive, kids need human contact. They need hugs and high fives. They need to run, unheeded outside with friends. Kids need to learn together debating ideas or through an engaging experiment. While some may call the cafeteria a necessary rite of passage, others will say it is a necessary piece of social emotional development. Regardless, kids need that break together during the day to just hang out. Our adolescents need to learn independence away from their parents — free to make mistakes and learn from them. Our littles need to see our smiles and read our emotions without a mask. Kids need to sing and play instruments, sports and games. They need so much that just wasn’t there for them this year.
But here’s our chance, as adults, to step up and make sure the path is clear for all of these things and more. If you have already gotten vaccinated — thank you. If you haven’t, what are you waiting for? And as soon as those slots open for kids, sign them up. Tell them it will be alright. Tell them the shot, while yucky when it happens, will mean you can run and play with your friends again. Kids will know. They will follow your lead and be just fine.
Vaccination is our way out of this long, dark tunnel. MRPS is so ready to be free of it. Help us by getting vaccinated today.
Libby Bonesteel is Montpelier Roxbury School District Superintendent of Schools.
