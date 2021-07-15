Dear Rebecca Mattis:
Let me begin by apologizing for those of us who have not responded seriously to your criticisms of Critical Race Theory (“CRT argumentation” July 13) in your earlier commentary in the Herald, which I seem to have missed.
To be honest, many liberals and progressives have found people who disagree with our points of view seem prone to respond not with reasoned arguments but with clichés and talking points, which may make us a bit gun-shy regarding the possibility of anything like what you have referred to as creating “real human knowledge” by engaging with others.
Let me begin by pointing out I know of no history teachers or school systems that have formally adopted CRT, though the theory’s premise that American institutions and culture are fraught with systemic racism, has caught the attention of many educators.
You have summarized what you consider to be the clearest points of those who support such an approach to history as being it’s the only way to teach history, to “view society,” and to fight racism.
Starting with the first and second points, let’s remember CRT very simply begins with the assumption that, since racism is ingrained in American society and its institutions, its ongoing existence should be included in what is taught.
This is not to say good aspects of American history should be ignored. Documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address and “l Have a Dream” speech certainly matter, and young Americans should study them. The fact the U.S. Constitution is the oldest formal framework of government should be highlighted, as should the Bill of Rights, the 1863 emancipation of the slaves, and the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. the Board of Education decision.
But on examining any of these documents carefully, one discovers all is not quite what it might be. The declaration was written by a slave owner who did not, even on his deathbed, free all his slaves. In the Constitution, each slave was counted as only three-fifths of a person. Soon after the emancipation of the slaves, many states took away as many of the rights of these newly freed citizens as they could. The 1954 Brown v. the Board of Education decision was issued to undo the 1897 Plessy v. Ferguson decision which had resulted in two flagrantly unequal school systems, one for Black children and one for white. And Martin Luther King’s 1963 speech made it clear we were still a long way from achieving Lincoln’s vision, a government of, by and for the people, as did the passage of the voting rights act two years later.
This is to say nothing of the fact our country came into being through the violent conquest of peoples who had lived here for more than 10,000 years. That we decided it was our God-given “Manifest Destiny” to conquer and settle the land says much more about our attitudes toward Indigenous peoples than it does about what God might have had in mind for us.
And this is also to say nothing of our attitudes toward Asians, whose immigration was basically stopped in the early-20th century after they’d finished building our railroads, and some of whom were imprisoned during World War II as “Yellow Peril” threats to our national security. The suggestion that anti-Asian racism doesn’t exist since few Asians are in prison is contradicted by the hundreds of recent attacks on Asian-Americans simply because they were WWA — Walking While Asian.
Mattis’ final comment, that including the stories of American racism in our history classes isn’t the only way to fight racism, is addressed very effectively in scholar of totalitarianism Timothy Snyder’s recent New York Times article, “The War on History is a War on Democracy.” In this article, he compares how the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany twisted their histories to vilify the minorities they had brutalized and oppressed. He writes, “When we claim that discrimination is only a result of personal prejudice, we liberate ourselves from responsibility.” Such “forced forgetting,” he argues, enables us to ignore the fact that we, as a nation, are culpable — no matter how many good things we may have said or done.
But if Ms. Mattis believes individuals should undo whatever vestiges of racism may remain, rather than through the teaching of our nation’s history, may I suggest reading Layla Saad’s “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor.”
Nicholas Boke is a former history teacher who is currently an international education consultant living in Chester.
