I figured if somebody was handing out glossy, anti-Article 22 fliers at the Chester town office on primary day, there’d be lots of somebodies handing out glossy, anti-Article 22 fliers at other voting stations. I was right.

The overstated hypotheticals provided in the flier are just the tack Vermont pro-lifers had told us a few months ago they were going to use to oppose the reproductive rights amendment to the state Constitution. The amendment (“Proposal 5”) has been in the works for over two years now, receiving the approval of two-thirds of the state Senate in 2020, of a majority of the state House of Representatives in 2021. It will be, in November 2022, brought forward for a public vote.

