During my 16 years as Orange County Sheriff, I have had three bookkeepers. The first one worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years before retiring, and we did bring in an outside independent CPA (Certified Public Accountant) to help with our books. Our next bookkeeper worked for about five years before moving out of state. During her time with us, we would routinely bring in an outside CPA to help with our books. Then, finally, our third bookkeeper (for the past two-plus years), also worked with the same CPA to manage our books.

To my knowledge, the CPA found items not being recorded in the right line item, which I was told were corrected. Even during the transition period, the CPA assisted my bookkeeper.