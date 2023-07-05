During my 16 years as Orange County Sheriff, I have had three bookkeepers. The first one worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years before retiring, and we did bring in an outside independent CPA (Certified Public Accountant) to help with our books. Our next bookkeeper worked for about five years before moving out of state. During her time with us, we would routinely bring in an outside CPA to help with our books. Then, finally, our third bookkeeper (for the past two-plus years), also worked with the same CPA to manage our books.
To my knowledge, the CPA found items not being recorded in the right line item, which I was told were corrected. Even during the transition period, the CPA assisted my bookkeeper.
The $100,000 line of credit was for a Homeland Security grant to purchase the equipment for which we would be reimbursed. The equipment was ordered, but never received by the time I left office. However, monthly interest payments on this loan were paid.
The November 2019 loan of $225,000 was for building upgrades. Some of these monies were used to upgrade the building.
In March 2020, COVID was declared a national emergency. Due to COVID, we estimated a loss of $180,000 in revenue, because many projects from which we normally would earn revenue never happened.
Vermont sheriffs are a government entity, as well as a business entity. Funding of deputies and all of their equipment, retirement, health insurance, vacation and sick time come from the business side of a sheriff’s office.
The $19,000 in advances that the auditor questioned, that several deputies received, was actually earned vacation pay.
As for the long-retired employees using our cellphone plan to save money, to the best of my knowledge, they have been reimbursing the department.
In conclusion, during my 16 years as sheriff, I have never missed a payroll and have always made sure our deputies had the necessary equipment they needed to keep safe. My commitment and dedication have been to the safety and well-being for all residents of Orange County and the state of Vermont.
All departmental transactions from Election Day 2022 until Jan. 31, 2023, were reported to the assistant judges of the county.
In closing, the auditor could have reached out to either myself or the bookkeeper with any questions.
Retired sheriff William Bohnyak worked in Orange County.