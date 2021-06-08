During my 35-year career as a naturopathic physician, I noticed the natural treatments that had been successful in keeping people healthy in the 1980s, became less and less effective. During these years, the toxic load of chemicals in the environment has increased drastically. One group of fluoride-containing chemicals known as PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) does not breakdown in the environment, bioaccumulates in the body, and causes multiple health problems interfering with liver and thyroid function, hormone balance, the immune system and child development. It has also been linked to testicular and kidney cancer.
For this reason, I am grateful that, when Governor Scott signed S.20 into law recently, Vermont became the ninth state to enact regulations on some types of PFAS. Through the efforts of the Vermont Military Poisons Coalition members and the testimony of WILPF member Marguerite Adelman, amid intense industry opposition, the bill was successfully amended in the House to include a deadline of Oct. 1, 2023, for a ban on the manufacture, sale and distribution of class B firefighting foams, which contains PFAS.
Unfortunately, legislative leaders said they couldn't require the use of the fluorine-free foams by the military, citing federal preemption as their basis even though there are safe and effective alternatives already in use in other nations by other militaries. S.20 does not challenge the authority of the federal government to require the use of poison foams in our communities, so the Vermont National Guard is exempt from oversight. My question is: Why is the military allowed to keep contaminating the environment and harming its members and nearby communities unnecessarily? The Vermont Military Poisons Coalition will continue to educate and advocate for the elimination of these dangerous chemicals, already known to be leaching into our drinking water supplies from seven Guard installations in the state.
We need to do so much more to end PFAS contamination of the environment and our bodies, including clean-up, regulating PFAS as a class of manmade chemicals, etc.
Catherine Bock lives in Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.