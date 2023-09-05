I hate when I hear people broad-brushing today’s youth as lazy, rude, content, uninformed, uncaring — add whatever other negative adjective you choose. Was their bar set a little low during COVID? Yes, for sure, and some are still digging out from that. But they also lived through something as kids those of us a bit older never did. They lost graduations, proms, sports and were guinea pigs for online classes. Nothing of this magnitude had happened in a century.
So, I decided to write this because the last two media writing classes at Vermont State University at Castleton blew me away and shattered those perceptions.
In a prior class, I offered up two heartfelt stories I had written: one about my mother-in-law’s last Thanksgiving as she battled cancer, and another about the stressful scrambling to get my daughters home from Europe as COVID first raged.
They critiqued the writing as a class, learned about the power of description, pacing and dialogue, and the assignment was to bring to life a personal story of their own using the learned techniques to make them pop. They then read their works in class — and left me and their classmates laughing one minute and tearing up the next. They poured the souls into their stories and took the class along for the ride.
Two vividly described the traumatic life with parents battling cancer. One had a brush with death crossing a street to get to a high school football game as an unseen car sped by.
There was fear behind the wheel when the hood of a car named Reno flipped up as one student drove him. Another wrote about debilitating social anxiety of first days of class — and how it’s getting better now.
One clever student told of his trip to Maine, while injured and unable to swim or have fun. But he merged the trip with the book he was reading intertwining the plots in a frenetic pace leaving jaws dropped in class. Another detailed the raw complexities of young love, love lost, and then that same love re-found.
After each reading, the class clapped and I smiled. Hell, I was smiling throughout these two classes — when they weren’t making me tear up, that is.
There were don’t-tell-my folks boat capers, cat adoptions, car accidents, Long Trail hikes and one great, comical tale about trying to get close with a high school crush, only to be spurned. The class howled, and the writer seemed pleased. One self-described free spirit in class told of how she found her 70-year-old equivalent while vacationing and dancing in Florida.
Life at VTSU Castleton is a little different these days. Just saying the name is obviously different for Castleton alums like me. There is uncertainty in the air, too.
But I’m telling anyone who will listen how excited I am to be working with student storytellers like the ones in this class. And I tell them that too, because I think that’s important to prop them up and reward effort, though I bet they already know how I feel from my smiles, welling eyes and obvious eagerness to hear more. I want them to feel that gratification that their words can generate.
All of them gave permission for me to submit their stories to the Castleton Spartan student newspaper, so you’ll have access to them in coming days. I’d urge you to check them out at castletonspartan.com.
I think you might be inspired by our youth, too.
David Blow is a communications professor at VTSU Castleton and a freelance journalist.