After watching the three movie series of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” I reread the book; I first read it many years ago. Her presentation of the collapse of this country, written in 1957, really hit home.
This nation is suffering from an overwhelming loss of leadership. Power (money) is the only thing that matters today. The current mindset is “I deserve my share” but someone else does the work.
The lies being spread have become the embalming fluid of the mind. Mental corpses are the rule of the day. Thinking for yourself is no longer an option. Believe what you are told, you have no other choice, “they are after you” after all. Follow, just follow, no matter how blatantly obvious the lie.
A given political party is just a label. The reality is that in Lincoln’s day, a Democrat is what we call a Republican today and it seems evident that a liberal is just a conservative that has been arrested. Given that every politician could probably be arrested for something, the issue becomes who is left to work for the people because the right is certainty not working for the people.
Labels mean nothing. The rhetoric spewed today is pointless noise, the purpose of which is to distract, to avoid the truth. In fact, anything said that may have value is rejected because nobody wants to hear the truth anymore. A person ready and willing to consume the Kool-Aid can’t abide the truth so facing the truth is not allowed.
That won’t stop the casting, once more, of the lies being used to speed the demise of this nation as a rebuttal to this submission. A nation that was once “by the people, for the people” will soon perish from this Earth unless “the people” recognize the need to work with each other and do what the politicians have clearly demonstrated they can no longer do with their own self-interest taking all their taxpayer-paid time.
Alfred S. Blakey lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.