What happens when local newspapers shut down? This question was explored in a recent VPR broadcast/podcast of “Hidden Brain.” Among the outcomes is that voter turnout in local elections declines. National news sources don’t carry information about local elections — only local papers have readers who are interested in, and have reporters on the ground who can cover, local candidates and issues. These elections can have profound effects on communities. If citizens are unaware or not informed enough to care and to vote, decisions can be made by a small minority of eligible voters.
Another, more surprising outcome, is that when local papers close, local governments pay more to borrow money. There are no local papers to serve a watchdog role with investigative reporting on mismanagement and corruption. These issues matter greatly to money lenders and to local communities but not, of course, to national news. So I thought, in addition to just enjoying reading about people and events in my neighborhood (often related to larger, even global issues) here were more reasons to support my local paper, at least in the abstract.
Soon after hearing this “Hidden Brain” broadcast, an issue came up with my own town government. There were plenty of posts on the town Facebook page and Front Porch Forum, mainly giving the experiences and views of the individual writers. But The Times Argus ran a couple of prominent articles by reporter Eric Blaisdell, who had obviously talked with people on both sides of this dispute, and had researched the background of the situation, and had no ax to grind. This more comprehensive view was extremely helpful in the midst of often strong and conflicting statements by embattled participants. The Burlington Free Press didn’t care, the Boston Globe didn’t care, certainly The New York Times didn’t care, and even VTDigger didn’t care. But The Times Argus was there.
So I have another reason to thank my hometown newspaper, its devoted editor and staff, still publishing since 1897 during this very challenging time. With many businesses closed, advertising income, a major part of the paper’s budget, is way down. Supporting our local newspaper is an important way of supporting our local community.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.
