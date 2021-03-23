Town Meeting is mainly about two things: voting and meeting — and in some towns, eating as well, but that’s part of meeting. It’s about getting together, not just with your neighbors, but with people in your town you don’t usually see. It’s a reminder of the larger community you’re part of. It’s a spring ritual, in Plainfield, complete with red, yellow and purple potted primroses on sale to benefit the town library.
To be realistic, people probably wouldn’t come out to meet if there wasn’t the added incentive of voting. And only a small minority of the town’s eligible voters show up, which poses a dilemma, a conflict between two goods: voter turnout and participation in a community. It’s assumed that voting by Australian ballot instead of by floor vote would increase the number of people voting and thus be more democratic. Depending on what substituted for the floor discussion, those voters might or might not be as informed. The other value at stake here is community, which is increasingly endangered, especially as most media enable us to reside in our own echo chambers, reinforcing our own points of view with people like us.
At the request of one voter, the Plainfield Select Board added two articles to the ballot, determining the fate of Town Meeting: that “the Town of Plainfield adopt all budget articles by Australian ballot” and that “all public questions” be voted on by Australian ballot. These articles were a surprise to most of us when we opened our mail-in ballots a few weeks before the voting deadline. If approved, without a proper forum for voter discussion, these articles would eliminate the Town Meeting that has been functioning for generations.
According to Saturday’s Times Argus article, one Select Board member said he did not know whether the articles were legal. Yet, the articles were put on the ballot. Two Select Board members expressed the intention of finding out by this means what voters thought about using the Australian ballot. Yet, instead of devising a poll, they put an article on the ballot with a binding vote. This seems irresponsible, if not frivolous. It is not the democratic way to decide a serious issue.
Plainfield voters, whatever your view on town meeting vs. Australian ballot, vote “no” on Articles 6 and 7 until we have a chance to consider this serious question in an appropriate forum.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.
