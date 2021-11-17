Larry Gordon’s musical soul was deep and wide. It kept growing wider to encompass more kinds of music from more traditions and countries. Amazingly, he did not create space for the new by discarding earlier musical passions — say chant and early European music or shape note songs from the Southern U.S. — but he just kept stretching his musical soul to include more and more — Georgian, Corsican, South African and many others. He held them all, he loved them all, he sang them all, he shared their gifts with singers all over the world. With his passing, much attention has rightly been focused on his incredible international outreach through Village Harmony and Northern Harmony. His inspiring work with young singers transformed many lives. But for over 40 years, Larry led the Onion River Chorus, a community chorus in central Vermont that he co-founded with Brian Webb.
You didn’t have to audition to join, you just had to want to sing, be able to read music and show up for rehearsals. And be willing to be stretched by working on some challenging and unusual repertoire — Renaissance and early Baroque or 20th-century composers, often lesser-known ones. He seemed especially fond of German composers and of singing in the German language. He was masterful in putting together interesting programs, and resourceful in finding musical selections. He loved complex rhythms and counter rhythms. He loved compositions with many parts, like double choirs. His 2016 winter concert program, “Venetian Vespers,” for example, included music written to be performed in San Marco, where different choirs of voices and instruments sounded from different parts of the cathedral. While he was conducting, the audience couldn’t see Larry’s face, but his state of bliss with the music was beamed to the chorus.
For over 40 years, he gave hundreds of central Vermonters the rare opportunity to hear a wide range of classical music performed in intimate church settings. And hundreds of us, the even more precious gift of learning and performing this music, often with organ and other instrumental accompaniment, and professional soloists (or especially strong voices from within the chorus) so we felt swept up in a “big” musical experience. It wasn’t about perfection; it was about love and community.
One reason I moved to Vermont from the city long ago was to stop being just a consumer of culture and be able to be more of a participant and creator instead. Fortunately, I found the Onion River Chorus, rehearsing less than half an hour’s drive from my home in the hills.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.