It’s easy to think of democracy as a “thing” that we “have.” That exists independently of us. That’s still “there” even if we don’t inform ourselves about what’s happening in our communities or in the world, even if we don’t vote. It will be “there” if we really need it. It’s written in the Constitution, isn’t it?
But democracy is a living system – not words on paper, not an idea – but a living system that needs to be nourished and exercised and protected in order to stay alive. Otherwise, it may sicken and die or be stolen away piece by piece when we are feeling apathetic or powerless or simply inattentive. There is nothing permanent, nothing guaranteed about democracy.
The threat of dictatorship is happening here. The right of every citizen to vote is being attacked as the federal government, by cutting postal services, attempts to make voting by mail difficult at a time when people are encouraged to stay home for their health. Our elected president now says he cannot promise to leave office peacefully if he is not re-elected. That’s how dictators operate in other countries, but now it may be happening here. In the first (and last?) presidential debate, he shamelessly disregarded the rules all other candidates have respected and created chaos.
Both parties (or more) are essential to our democracy. Democracy is not a partisan issue. It means decisions are not made by one person or one branch of government unchecked by the other two, or by one political party unchallenged by another. Speaking up about abuses of power is in the interest of all of us.
Perhaps it’s not that we take democracy for granted but that we are weary of what it entails, especially now: the divisiveness, the unwillingness to work together and compromise at the highest levels of government, the voices of those who have been victims of injustice finally being heard, the protests, the politicizing of a global health emergency. It’s uncomfortable and discouraging and overwhelming and too complicated. This may be democracy at its worst, but it’s democracy when it’s most needed. Trump – as any authoritarian ruler would – makes our situation seem simple: the good guys, the bad guys, and it’s all miraculously going to be all right soon. Is anything more appealing than that?
Perhaps a vision of a just society, a beloved community, a world free from fear – We need to imagine them, believe in them, have leaders who inspire us to work for them, and who trust in and speak to the basic goodness of people. We can panic about what might happen and let fear and anger destroy our hopes and dreams. But no would-be dictator can force us to choose fear rather than courage, vengefulness rather than love. The choice is ours.
Glenda Bissex lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.