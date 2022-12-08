Each new biennium brings new energy to Montpelier and an invigorated drive for progress. A pivot point in pandemic recovery, 2023 is perhaps a year more anticipated than most. Record-high spending in recent years has been possible as result of the influx of federal funding for pandemic relief. As that federal funding is depleted, the ability of Vermonters to absorb the cost of sustained programs will be central to our work.

As Vermont’s most influential business advocacy organization, the historical knowledge of our five-person advocacy team and our record of producing results makes us an essential resource for businesses and policy leaders alike. Our ability to navigate the political ecosystem as an independent, nonprofit organization while representing the whole of the Vermont business community, is unparalleled. We look forward to continuing our legacy of collaboration with the Legislature and the governor’s administration to find common-ground policies that value the contributions of Vermont businesses.

